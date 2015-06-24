2015 DOLLS Awards Industry's Choice winners announced

|
Manufacturer Categories
Children’s Play Doll
Bonnie and Pearl
Beverly Stoehr Originals
Carry Me La Newborn
JC Toys Group
La Newborn Moments: Teddy Bear
JC Toys Group
Lydia, Your Georgian Girl
A Girl for All Time
Nico by Berenguer
JC Toys Group
Collectible Baby/Child Doll
Carlos by Berenguer
JC Toys Group
Savana
Ashton-Drake Galleries
Trendy & Swag
Bo Bergemann
Valentina by Berenguer
JC Toys Group
Welcome Home, Kitty
Ashton-Drake Galleries
Collectible Fashion/Adult Doll
Expressions of the Soul
Ashton-Drake Galleries
Natalie: Black Pearl
JAMIEshow Doll USA
Rose Gold Bride
Ashton-Drake Galleries
Collectible Resin BJD
Leelee
By Tracy Promber for Jpopdolls
Pandora
By Ludivine for Jpopdolls
Pepe
By Irina Kodresko for Jpopdolls
Trent Osborn: A Double Life
JAMIEshow Doll USA
Yani
By Kaye Wiggs for Jpopdolls
Artist Categories
Reborn Doll
Elyse Leah
By Debra Brooks
Greta Elisa Marx
By Tracey Webster
Miracle
By Stacey Haskins
(sculpt by Laura Lee Eagles)
Artist Baby/Child Doll
Alex Loves Trucks!
By Bo Bergemann
Arina
By Zofia & Henry Zawieruszynski
Frump
By Galina (Galya) & Connie Lowe
Gracie
By Kaye Wiggs
Niki
By Annette Herrmann
Artist BJD
Mazey
By Kim Arnold
Penny
By Linda Macario
Ruby
By Liz Frost
Sugar and Spice
By Lisa Gregg
Twig
By Connie Lowe
Artist Fantasy-Themed Doll
Green Elf
By Kaye Wiggs
Mermaid Baby Mishell
By Shawna Clymer
Pink Frost Fantasy Meadow
By Kim Arnold
Tudor Santa
By Kat Soto
Whisper Fairy
By Shawna Clymer
Artist Doll, Less than $1,250
Camella
By Zofia & Henry Zawieruszynski
Ginger
By Judy Porter
Glum
By Connie Lowe
Harlequin
By Anna Hardman
Louise
By Pat Moulton
Artist Doll, More than $1,250
Augustyna & Dina
By Zofia & Henry Zawieruszynski
Benicia
By Lorella Falconi
Fabienne
By Hildegard Günzel
Kara-Mea
By Berdine Creedy
Little Ballerina
By Susan E. Krey
One-of-a-Kind Baby Doll
Celeste
By Mayra Garza
Kinley, Just Like Mommy!
By Lauren Faith Jaimes
Maria
By Mayra Garza
Up, Up, and Away!
By Lauren Faith Jaimes
Ye Shall Find the Babe
By Sherri Williams
One-of-a-Kind Child Doll
Grace
By Barbara Felts
Little Beth
By Sherri Williams
No Kisses
By Cherie Fretto
Pilar
By Mayra Garza
Suki
By Lulu Tatum
One-of-a-Kind Fantasy-Themed Doll
Bo Peep
By Lulu Tatum
Golden Mermaid
By Cherie Fretto
Maid Marian
By Roxanna Maria
Time Traveler
By Debbie Weimert
World Traveler
By Lori Platt
One-of-a-Kind Doll, Less than $1,250
Camila
By Anna Hardman
Forever Young
By Melinda Wood
The Hunter
By Barbara Felts
My Aunt Hetty
By Karen Hawkins
Taxi
By Roxanna Maria
One-of-a-Kind Doll, More than $1,250
Anne Marie
By Mayra Garza
Autumn
By Hildegard Günzel
The Curtain Call
By Joy Calhoon
Eleonor
By Tanya Abaimova
Steam Punk Annie
By Cherie Fretto