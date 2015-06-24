2015 DOLLS Awards Industry's Choice winners announced

Share Manufacturer Categories

Children’s Play Doll

Bonnie and Pearl

Beverly Stoehr Originals Carry Me La Newborn

JC Toys Group La Newborn Moments: Teddy Bear

JC Toys Group Lydia, Your Georgian Girl

A Girl for All Time Nico by Berenguer

JC Toys Group Collectible Baby/Child Doll

Carlos by Berenguer

JC Toys Group Savana

Ashton-Drake Galleries Trendy & Swag

Bo Bergemann Valentina by Berenguer

JC Toys Group Welcome Home, Kitty

Ashton-Drake Galleries Collectible Fashion/Adult Doll

Expressions of the Soul

Ashton-Drake Galleries Natalie: Black Pearl

JAMIEshow Doll USA Rose Gold Bride

Ashton-Drake Galleries Collectible Resin BJD

Leelee

By Tracy Promber for Jpopdolls Pandora

By Ludivine for Jpopdolls Pepe

By Irina Kodresko for Jpopdolls Trent Osborn: A Double Life

JAMIEshow Doll USA

Yani

By Kaye Wiggs for Jpopdolls Artist Categories

Reborn Doll

Elyse Leah

By Debra Brooks Greta Elisa Marx

By Tracey Webster Miracle

By Stacey Haskins

(sculpt by Laura Lee Eagles) Artist Baby/Child Doll

Alex Loves Trucks!

By Bo Bergemann Arina

By Zofia & Henry Zawieruszynski Frump

By Galina (Galya) & Connie Lowe Gracie

By Kaye Wiggs Niki

By Annette Herrmann Artist BJD

Mazey

By Kim Arnold Penny

By Linda Macario Ruby

By Liz Frost Sugar and Spice

By Lisa Gregg Twig

By Connie Lowe Artist Fantasy-Themed Doll

Green Elf

By Kaye Wiggs Mermaid Baby Mishell

By Shawna Clymer

Pink Frost Fantasy Meadow

By Kim Arnold Tudor Santa

By Kat Soto Whisper Fairy

By Shawna Clymer Artist Doll, Less than $1,250

Camella

By Zofia & Henry Zawieruszynski Ginger

By Judy Porter Glum

By Connie Lowe Harlequin

By Anna Hardman Louise

By Pat Moulton Artist Doll, More than $1,250

Augustyna & Dina

By Zofia & Henry Zawieruszynski Benicia

By Lorella Falconi Fabienne

By Hildegard Günzel Kara-Mea

By Berdine Creedy Little Ballerina

By Susan E. Krey One-of-a-Kind Baby Doll

Celeste

By Mayra Garza Kinley, Just Like Mommy!

By Lauren Faith Jaimes Maria

By Mayra Garza Up, Up, and Away!

By Lauren Faith Jaimes Ye Shall Find the Babe

By Sherri Williams

One-of-a-Kind Child Doll

Grace

By Barbara Felts Little Beth

By Sherri Williams No Kisses

By Cherie Fretto Pilar

By Mayra Garza Suki

By Lulu Tatum One-of-a-Kind Fantasy-Themed Doll

Bo Peep

By Lulu Tatum Golden Mermaid

By Cherie Fretto Maid Marian

By Roxanna Maria Time Traveler

By Debbie Weimert World Traveler

By Lori Platt One-of-a-Kind Doll, Less than $1,250

Camila

By Anna Hardman Forever Young

By Melinda Wood The Hunter

By Barbara Felts My Aunt Hetty

By Karen Hawkins Taxi

By Roxanna Maria One-of-a-Kind Doll, More than $1,250

Anne Marie

By Mayra Garza

Autumn

By Hildegard Günzel The Curtain Call

By Joy Calhoon Eleonor

By Tanya Abaimova Steam Punk Annie

By Cherie Fretto Trackback (0) TrackBack URI for this entry Comments

