Warning: array_rand() [function.array-rand]: Second argument has to be between 1 and the number of elements in the array in /home/jonespub/public_html/beta.dollsmagazine.com/templates/dolls/index.php(86) : eval()'d code(1) : regexp code(1) : eval()'d code on line 313

Warning: array_flip() expects parameter 1 to be array, null given in /home/jonespub/public_html/beta.dollsmagazine.com/templates/dolls/index.php(86) : eval()'d code(1) : regexp code(1) : eval()'d code on line 314
Home Articles News & Notes News&Notes 2015 DOLLS Awards Industry's Choice winners announced
2015 DOLLS Awards Industry's Choice winners announced
Wednesday, 24 June 2015 15:35

 

 

 

 

Manufacturer Categories
Children’s Play Doll
Bonnie and Pearl
Beverly Stoehr Originals

Carry Me La Newborn
JC Toys Group

La Newborn Moments: Teddy Bear
JC Toys Group

Lydia, Your Georgian Girl
A Girl for All Time

Nico by Berenguer
JC Toys Group

Collectible Baby/Child Doll
Carlos by Berenguer
JC Toys Group

Savana
Ashton-Drake Galleries

Trendy & Swag
Bo Bergemann

Valentina by Berenguer
JC Toys Group

Welcome Home, Kitty
Ashton-Drake Galleries

Collectible Fashion/Adult Doll
Expressions of the Soul
Ashton-Drake Galleries

Natalie: Black Pearl
JAMIEshow Doll USA

Rose Gold Bride
Ashton-Drake Galleries

Collectible Resin BJD
Leelee
By Tracy Promber for Jpopdolls

Pandora
By Ludivine for Jpopdolls

Pepe
By Irina Kodresko for Jpopdolls

Trent Osborn: A Double Life
JAMIEshow Doll USA
Yani
By Kaye Wiggs for Jpopdolls

Artist Categories
Reborn Doll
Elyse Leah
By Debra Brooks

Greta Elisa Marx
By Tracey Webster

Miracle
By Stacey Haskins
(sculpt by Laura Lee Eagles)

Artist Baby/Child Doll
Alex Loves Trucks!
By Bo Bergemann

Arina
By Zofia & Henry Zawieruszynski

Frump
By Galina (Galya) & Connie Lowe

Gracie
By Kaye Wiggs

Niki
By Annette Herrmann

Artist BJD
Mazey
By Kim Arnold

Penny
By Linda Macario

Ruby
By Liz Frost

Sugar and Spice
By Lisa Gregg

Twig
By Connie Lowe

Artist Fantasy-Themed Doll
Green Elf
By Kaye Wiggs

Mermaid Baby Mishell
By Shawna Clymer


Pink Frost Fantasy Meadow
By Kim Arnold

Tudor Santa
By Kat Soto

Whisper Fairy
By Shawna Clymer

Artist Doll, Less than $1,250
Camella
By Zofia & Henry Zawieruszynski

Ginger
By Judy Porter

Glum
By Connie Lowe

Harlequin
By Anna Hardman

Louise
By Pat Moulton

Artist Doll, More than $1,250
Augustyna & Dina
By Zofia & Henry Zawieruszynski

Benicia
By Lorella Falconi

Fabienne
By Hildegard Günzel

Kara-Mea
By Berdine Creedy

Little Ballerina
By Susan E. Krey

One-of-a-Kind Baby Doll
Celeste
By Mayra Garza

Kinley, Just Like Mommy!
By Lauren Faith Jaimes

Maria
By Mayra Garza

Up, Up, and Away!
By Lauren Faith Jaimes

Ye Shall Find the Babe
By Sherri Williams

One-of-a-Kind Child Doll
Grace
By Barbara Felts

Little Beth
By Sherri Williams

No Kisses
By Cherie Fretto

Pilar
By Mayra Garza

Suki
By Lulu Tatum

One-of-a-Kind Fantasy-Themed Doll
Bo Peep
By Lulu Tatum

Golden Mermaid
By Cherie Fretto

Maid Marian
By Roxanna Maria

Time Traveler
By Debbie Weimert

World Traveler
By Lori Platt

One-of-a-Kind Doll, Less than $1,250
Camila
By Anna Hardman

Forever Young
By Melinda Wood

The Hunter
By Barbara Felts

My Aunt Hetty
By Karen Hawkins

Taxi
By Roxanna Maria

One-of-a-Kind Doll, More than $1,250
Anne Marie
By Mayra Garza


Autumn
By Hildegard Günzel

The Curtain Call
By Joy Calhoon

Eleonor
By Tanya Abaimova

Steam Punk Annie
By Cherie Fretto

Trackback(0)

TrackBack URI for this entry

Comments (0)

Subscribe to this comment's feed

Write comment

smaller | bigger

busy
 
 