Jones Publishing Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

The Jones Publishing Lifetime Achievement Award is bestowed upon one recipient per year. This award was created in 2002 in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the teddy bear, with the first recipient being Steiff, a German-based plush toy company known for its high quality and prices.

The Lifetime Achievement recipient must be or have been involved in some aspect of the doll and/or teddy bear field for a minimum of 25 years. The recipient may be an individual, partnership, corporation, company, author, artist, marketer, historian or any other industry professional. Lifetime Achievement Award nominations may be made by previous recipients or members of the LAA committee.

To qualify as a nominee, entrants must meet the following criteria:

Been active in the doll or bear field a minimum of 25 years.

Maintained or increased the quality of reputation and product or service provided since inception.

Served the industry with integrity, honesty, reliability

Received a majority of the votes from previous recipients.

The Lifetime Achievement Award has been presented to the following individuals and companies since its inception:

2002 Steiff

2003 Hildegard Gunzel

2004 Alexander Doll Company

2005 R. John Wright

2006 Wendy Lawton

2007 Virginia Turner

2008 Toy Shoppe

2010 Helen Kish

2012 Maggie Iacono

2013 Heidi Plusczok

2014 Jack Johnston

2015 Kaye Wiggs

2016 Robert Tonner