BLACKALL ASSOCIATES INC.  ANNOUNCING Winner of the Summer Heat Photo Contest

August 8, 2014 - Blackall Associates Inc. is proud to announce the winner of its Summer Heat Photo Contest. The contest drew entries from around the world. Masterpiece Doll collectors sent in a special photo showing how their Masterpiece Dolls were enjoying the summer heat.

The winner was selected by collectors who placed their vote electronically after reviewing each of the entries.

Congratulations to Betty in Texas who submitted the winning photo titled " Going for a Boat Ride". The photo features Pamela and Hailey by Monika Levenig and Snow White by Monika Peter-Leicht. Betty redressed the dolls and posed them for this very special photo.

MasterPiece Dolls introduces a group of new dolls every four months. For the current June 2014 Collection, the dolls' photos and artist videos are posted on the site at www.masterpiecedolls.com in the Sneak Preview section. These new dolls will arrive in October just in time for the holidays.

The dolls in the Shop Now section on the web site are from previous collections. Those dolls are available for immediate delivery.