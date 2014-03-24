|The Chicago Toy Show
|Monday, 24 March 2014 13:56
Antique World Shows Inc.
$9.00 ADMISSION FREE PARKING UNDER 12 FREE
You haven’t seen a toy show until you’ve seen this one. Six buildings! Over six hundred exhibitors! Exclusively toys and dolls and children’s playthings on display everywhere! This is the show everyone always says they intend to visit, and now is the time to do just that. Collectors say the Chicago Toy Show really is the largest in the entire world. They are correct. Collectors say they find toys at this show that are never seen anywhere else. Correct again.
The Chicago Toy Show is a Sunday show that begins on Thursday and continues for four days. For forty-one years, our one-day show has actually run for four days because of the excitement in the hobby, the friendship of the exhibitors, and the time required to see and select between such an enormous assortment of toys.
(1) The free-admission weekend appetizer begins at the St Charles Holiday Inn with Room Trading on Thursday from 9:00am to 9:00pm.
The most unusual, the most sought after, and the best of rate antique and collectible toys are at this show. G I Joes to Star Trek to Star Wars to the newest action figures, bisque dolls with leather bodies to Barbies, cast iron, tin and tin litho, pressed steel, steam, wind-ups, battery-op, die cast, paper mache, wood, and composition. It if was a toy, you can find it at this show. If you want to learn the history of a toy, how many were made, who manufactured them, or what the original price was, you need only to ask one of our exhibitors that carries the type of toy you collect - our exhibitors are walking encyclopedias of toy information that they love to share with enthusiasts.
