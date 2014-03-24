Share Antique World Shows Inc.

SUNDAY, APRIL 27, 2014

8:00 am to 3:00 pm

41th YEAR

KANE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, 525 South Randall Road, St. Charles IL 60174 $9.00 ADMISSION FREE PARKING UNDER 12 FREE

CONTACT PERSON: Herb Regan 847-800-3009 You haven’t seen a toy show until you’ve seen this one. Six buildings! Over six hundred exhibitors! Exclusively toys and dolls and children’s playthings on display everywhere! This is the show everyone always says they intend to visit, and now is the time to do just that. Collectors say the Chicago Toy Show really is the largest in the entire world. They are correct. Collectors say they find toys at this show that are never seen anywhere else. Correct again. The Chicago Toy Show is a Sunday show that begins on Thursday and continues for four days. For forty-one years, our one-day show has actually run for four days because of the excitement in the hobby, the friendship of the exhibitors, and the time required to see and select between such an enormous assortment of toys. (1) The free-admission weekend appetizer begins at the St Charles Holiday Inn with Room Trading on Thursday from 9:00am to 9:00pm.

(2) The room trading continues at the Holiday Inn on Friday from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

(3) The Swap Meet at the fairgrounds draws serious collectors for an admission of $50 (includes a spouse) and runs during the Saturday set-up from 9:00am to 4:00pm and continues on Sunday from 6:00am to 8:00am and into the show from 8:00am to 3:00pm.

(4) The Chicago Toy Show Main Event on Sunday charges $9.00 for adults (children are free) from 8:00am to 3:00pm. The Sunday show is a beautiful sight: exhibitors have finished unpacking and each booth looks it’s best, showcases are lit with rare items arranged just so, tablecloths are in place and covered with handsome collections, boxes are stored out of view, and rare treasures are displayed for everyone to enjoy. The show is a fabulous sight! The most unusual, the most sought after, and the best of rate antique and collectible toys are at this show. G I Joes to Star Trek to Star Wars to the newest action figures, bisque dolls with leather bodies to Barbies, cast iron, tin and tin litho, pressed steel, steam, wind-ups, battery-op, die cast, paper mache, wood, and composition. It if was a toy, you can find it at this show. If you want to learn the history of a toy, how many were made, who manufactured them, or what the original price was, you need only to ask one of our exhibitors that carries the type of toy you collect - our exhibitors are walking encyclopedias of toy information that they love to share with enthusiasts.



Consider taking part in the room trading and the swap meet, but certainly join in the fun at the Kane County Fairgrounds on Sunday, April 27, from 8:00am to 3:00pm at 525 South Randall Road, St. Charles IL 60174. Food is served all day in the Atrium kitchen. Parking is free, admission is $9, and children under 12 are free. Discounted hotel rooms are available for exhibitors and customers. Go to www.chicagotoyshow.com for more details.


