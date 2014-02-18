Zeenie Dollz - Animated Webisode

Share Zeenie Dollz is a fun and fashionable eco-friendly doll line that teaches girls green ideals, sustainability, and eco-responsibility. Meet the Zeenie Dollz! The Zeenies are 6 fashionable Eco-Warriors on a mission to protect the environment and save the Earth. Zeenie Dollz are 12 inch dolls made from non-toxic recyclable materials (ABS and TPR) and feature 24 points of articulation for maximum pose-ability and play-ability. Each doll's eco-fabulous fashion represents their own unique eco-power and environmental cause. History I have been drawing since I was a little girl and have always been interested in protecting animals and the environment. The Zeenie Dollz concept started with a sketch. I showed my mother Laxmi the first drawing of a girl with flowing blue hair and explained that her persona was that of Mother Earth. With my passion for art, animals and the environment and my mother’s 25 years in the import/export business the Zeenie Dollz line was born. The Zeenie Dollz bring an important message to young generations, that it is always “in style” to care for the environment. What we started is from a sheer love to make a difference. Our message is to educate young girls, through their love of dolls, and to make a difference in the planet we live on. Affects of Zeenie Zeenie Dollz goal is to educate young girls about environmental problems and causes, teach them how to curb their carbon footprint, and in turn teach others to be more eco-conscious. Zeenie Dollz teaches that you can be a fashionista as well as an “Eco-Warrior” that saves the planet in style! The dolls are not just fashionable but also educational. What sets them apart is their unique styles and stories, as featured on our packaging, website, and facebook page. Zeenie Dollz Story Zennia, also known as Mother Earth, is the giver and sustainer of life on Earth. As our planet’s greatest protector, Zennia knew that she could not combat evil anti-environment forces on her own. Thus, five eco-warriors were born, each representing a different environmental cause. Read more about Zeenie Dollz by clicking here. Trackback (0) TrackBack URI for this entry Comments

