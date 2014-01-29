|Adora's "Designed By Kids FOR Kids" Program Taking 2014 Submissions
Laguna Hills, CA, January 24, 2014 - California-based Company, whose best known for "Spreading Love & Joy", is officially on the search for this year's "Young Designer" for their Designed by Kids FOR Kids program. The program which launched in 2013 selects a "Young Designer" to work alongside Adora's creative team designing an outfit for their 18" Adora Friends® line of dolls. It's another incentive Adora developed to promote their belief that children are creative, intelligent and full of bright ideas.
The final outfit and its Young Designer will be featured in the 2015 Adora catalog where the outfit will be available for purchase along with their story. In addition, the Young Designer will get to pick a favorite charity of theirs that Adora will make a financial donation to on their behalf.
According to Peggy Vicioso, VP Marketing & Product Development for Adora dolls, "We wanted to provide a vehicle where kids can showcase their inventiveness and design something they're proud of. It is our hope that the program can be a platform to help develop a child's creative potential while also giving back to the community". Adora will be doing their official call for submissions in New York City at Toy Fair 2014 and unveiling the outfit designed by last years "Young Designer", Kayla Y., of California.
