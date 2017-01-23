Warning: array_rand() [function.array-rand]: Second argument has to be between 1 and the number of elements in the array in /home/jonespub/public_html/beta.dollsmagazine.com/templates/dolls/index.php(86) : eval()'d code(1) : regexp code(1) : eval()'d code on line 313

Warning: array_flip() expects parameter 1 to be array, null given in /home/jonespub/public_html/beta.dollsmagazine.com/templates/dolls/index.php(86) : eval()'d code(1) : regexp code(1) : eval()'d code on line 314
Enter the 2017 DOLLS Awards of Excellence!
Written by Joyce Greenholdt   
Monday, 23 January 2017 15:50

2017 DAE fancyDOLLS magazine is please to announce that we're now accepting entries to this year's Dolls Awards of Excellence competition!

The Dolls Awards of Excellence (DAE, also known as the Diamond Awards) recognize and encourage excellence in the design and creation of dolls. Photos of all the entries are reviewed by an esteemed panel of judges, who evaluate each submission on overall aesthetic appeal, excellence in concept, design, and execution, and quality of material and workmanship

The highest-scoring creations in each category receive the DAE Industry's Choice Awards and become the nominees for that year's Public's Choice Awards. DOLLS readers then vote for their favorite nominee in each category to determine the Diamond Award winners. Show the doll world your talent — enter this year's competition!

To enter, first click here to read the complete rules.

Once you've read the rules and know which category or categories you wish to enter, use the link at the bottom of the rules or click here to go to the entry purchase page.

The deadline to enter this year's competition is April 17, 2017, so don't delay!
 

News & Notes

Jones Publishing Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

The Jones Publishing Lifetime Achievement Award is bestowed upon one recipient per year. This award was created in 2002 in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the teddy bear, with the first recipient being Steiff, a German-based plush toy company known for its high quality and prices.

The Lifetime Achievement recipient must be or have been involved in some aspect of the doll and/or teddy bear field for a minimum of 25 years. The recipient may be an individual, partnership, corporation, company, author, artist, marketer, historian or any other industry professional. Lifetime Achievement Award nominations may be made by previous recipients or members of the LAA committee.

To qualify as a nominee, entrants must meet the following criteria:

  • Been active in the doll or bear field a minimum of 25 years.
  • Maintained or increased the quality of reputation and product or service provided since inception.
  • Served the industry with integrity, honesty, reliability
  • Received a majority of the votes from previous recipients.

The Lifetime Achievement Award has been presented to the following individuals and companies since its inception:

2002 Steiff
2003 Hildegard Gunzel
2004 Alexander Doll Company
2005 R. John Wright
2006 Wendy Lawton
2007 Virginia Turner
2008 Toy Shoppe
2010 Helen Kish
2012 Maggie Iacono
2013 Heidi Plusczok
2014 Jack Johnston
2015 Kaye Wiggs
2016 Robert Tonner

 

homepage-contest-button
 