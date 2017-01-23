DOLLS magazine is please to announce that we're now accepting entries to this year's Dolls Awards of Excellence competition!

The Dolls Awards of Excellence (DAE, also known as the Diamond Awards) recognize and encourage excellence in the design and creation of dolls. Photos of all the entries are reviewed by an esteemed panel of judges, who evaluate each submission on overall aesthetic appeal, excellence in concept, design, and execution, and quality of material and workmanship

The highest-scoring creations in each category receive the DAE Industry's Choice Awards and become the nominees for that year's Public's Choice Awards. DOLLS readers then vote for their favorite nominee in each category to determine the Diamond Award winners. Show the doll world your talent — enter this year's competition!

To enter, first click here to read the complete rules.

Once you've read the rules and know which category or categories you wish to enter, use the link at the bottom of the rules or click here to go to the entry purchase page.

The deadline to enter this year's competition is April 17, 2017, so don't delay!