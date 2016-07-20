The 2016 Dolls Awards of Excellence Industry's Choice winners (DAEs, also called the Diamond Awards) were announced at the International Doll & Teddy Bear Show in Asheville, N.C., in June. This year's Industry's Choice winners are now the nominees for the Public's Choice awards, and the winners will be chosen by you — the readers of DOLLS magazine!

Check out this year's nominees — the Industry's Choice winners. Then you can go to the DAE online ballot to vote for your favorite entry in each category, as well enter your choice for Artist of the Year, chosen from the artists whose entries won Industry's Choice Awards in this year's competition. The deadline to cast your vote is Sept. 30, 2016.

The winners will be announced on the website and in the January 2017 issue of DOLLS in late November.